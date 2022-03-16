Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.91 and traded as high as C$13.10. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 430,755 shares changing hands.

AX.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

