Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

