Arweave Trading Down 11.2% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $33.72 or 0.00081704 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $88.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

