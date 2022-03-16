ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.26). 3,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 63,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.36).

The company has a market cap of £97 million and a P/E ratio of 34.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

