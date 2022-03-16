Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report $7.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the lowest is $5.44 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 694.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $53.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $65.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.00 million, with estimates ranging from $138.97 million to $297.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

