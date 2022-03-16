Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 13,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ashford by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

