Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 368,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

