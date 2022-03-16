Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Aspen Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASPU. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

