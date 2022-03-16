Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT Lowered to €18.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARZGY. Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

