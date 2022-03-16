Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $133,750.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,315.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $14,355.00.

Shares of AC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

