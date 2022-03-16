Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,000. Centene comprises about 6.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Centene by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. 42,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

