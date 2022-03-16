Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes $12.79 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 6.8% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.13. 125,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,587. The stock has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.