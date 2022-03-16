Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will post $50.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $50.70 million. Aterian posted sales of $48.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $268.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.90 million to $271.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aterian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aterian by 3,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

