Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Athersys stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Athersys by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

