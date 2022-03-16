Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVEF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Gold (SPVEF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.