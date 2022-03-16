Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of AAWW opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $709,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $11,065,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

