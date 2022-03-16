Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.86.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

