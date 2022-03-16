Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ATCX stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $432.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

