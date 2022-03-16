Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report $696.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.50 million to $700.60 million. Atlassian reported sales of $568.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

TEAM stock opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.13. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

