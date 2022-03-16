Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

