Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $763.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $763.00, but opened at $746.72. Atrion shares last traded at $722.10, with a volume of 32 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $670.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.
Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
