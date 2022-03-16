Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $763.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $763.00, but opened at $746.72. Atrion shares last traded at $722.10, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $670.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Atrion by 120.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

