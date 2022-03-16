Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.25

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.25 and traded as low as C$13.95. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 20,375 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$598.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.25.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

