Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Tops $13.39 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $441.91 million and $13.39 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,085,175,641 coins and its circulating supply is 614,563,659 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

