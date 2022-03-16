Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.13 and last traded at $60.13. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

AIAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aurubis from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

About Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

