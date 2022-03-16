Autonio Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132,794.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $132,794.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.60 or 0.06674229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.17 or 1.00034013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

