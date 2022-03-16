Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,436 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59.

AVLR stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,412. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

