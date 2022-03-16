Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Avance Gas stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

