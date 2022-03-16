Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,309. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.