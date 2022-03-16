AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 184,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 881,346 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 381,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

