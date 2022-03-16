Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

