Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer Sells 1,400 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.