Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.420-$2.620 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,977. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $629,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

