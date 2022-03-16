Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.420-$2.620 EPS.
Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,977. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.
In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $629,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
