AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 817,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Shares of RCEL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,550. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.13.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 76.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
AVITA Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.