Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 470 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.09) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).
AV stock opened at GBX 414.20 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.73.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.