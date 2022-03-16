Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 470 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.09) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).

AV stock opened at GBX 414.20 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.73.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($8,802.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($651,969.31).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

