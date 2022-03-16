Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).
Aviva stock opened at GBX 414.20 ($5.39) on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 410.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
