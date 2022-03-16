Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 470 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.33.

Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 98,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

