Axe Market Cap Reaches $54,306.38 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $54,306.38 and approximately $66,591.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00267524 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.