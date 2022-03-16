Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells $2,641,000.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Axonics stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.
Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axonics (AXNX)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.