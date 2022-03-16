Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells $2,641,000.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axonics stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

