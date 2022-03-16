Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75. 3,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

