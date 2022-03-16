Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 3.4%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 24,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 63,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$18.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27.
Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)
