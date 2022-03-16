Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 28.1% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Azul by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

AZUL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 74,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

