B-cube.ai Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $1.19 million and $58,210.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.17 or 0.06725305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.81 or 0.99943026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040150 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,989,232 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

