B. Riley Trims Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Target Price to $50.00

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of OCN stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.02. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.