BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 670.33 ($8.72).

A number of research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.37) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.42) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

BA opened at GBX 732.40 ($9.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 618.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 581.66. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

