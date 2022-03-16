Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Eight Capital

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.53.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up C$0.60 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 841,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.03.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

