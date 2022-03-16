Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 431,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,991,926 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $9,370,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 969,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 674,535 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

