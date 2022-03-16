Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 431,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,991,926 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.65.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $9,370,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 969,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 674,535 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
