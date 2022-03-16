Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $3,365,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BCH stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,319. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

