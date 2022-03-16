Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

BSMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

