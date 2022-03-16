Band Protocol Price Down 3.8% This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00008700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $125.29 million and $26.50 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

