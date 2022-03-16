Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $125.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.11 million and the highest is $126.60 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $550.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAND. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bandwidth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.71. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

